Berry Hill police searching for cell phone store armed robber

BERRY HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators in Berry Hill are asking for the public’s help in finding a brazen armed robber who pointed a gun at a frightened young store clerk.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. Monday at the Cricket Wireless store on 8th Avenue. A man dressed in all dark clothes, a mask and glasses, barged in and pulled a gun on the young clerk.

“He flashed his gun. He told him, ‘Gimme all the money you have in the store. I’m not playin around.'”

Store surveillance shows an agitated robber flash a handgun from his waist band and then pace back and forth while demanding cash from the frightened clerk. The clerk complied, while also hitting a panic alarm.

The bandit ran out and the clerk made this call to 911:

911: Berry Hill police



Clerk: Berry Hill Police, I would like to report a robbery, at the Cricket Wireless on 8th Avenue. It just happened a couple of minutes ago. I just came out of the restroom. A person came in, a black jacket, a leather jacket with a mask on and glasses. He came in, pointed the gun and said, put all the money in the bag.

Before leaving, the bandit ordered the clerk to place all the money in a MAPCO bag. Police say that’s a possible clue.

“Yeah, that is a clue we are following up on. We are going to see if he was in that store before he committed that robbery,” said Detective Tony Russo.

Russo says there is a MAPCO a few blocks from the wireless store.

Russo described the clerk as very panicked following the hold up. “He was very shaken, beside himself. He couldn’t believe it happened to him.”

911: Was anyone hurt?



Clerk: No No. I just stayed calm; I didn’t try anything. I just put the money in the bag and gave it to him.

Police say the bandit was wearing black Nike shoes with white swooshes. Police say the thief was carrying a big black backpack, and left the store on foot. Whether he got into a vehicle is not known.

If you have any information, contact Berry Hill Police at (615) 297-3242.