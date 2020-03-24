1  of  31
Closings
Benton County woman charged in double homicide of grandparents

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Katelyn Taylor

Katelyn Taylor (Source: TBI)

CAMDEN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Camden Police Department have arrested a woman in the double homicide of her grandparents.

According to the TBI, a welfare check was conducted at a home on the 100 block of Vicksburg Avenue where 82-year-old Eugene McDaniel and 67-year-old Celeste McDaniel were found dead. Further investigation determined their granddaughter, 28-year-old Katelyn Taylor was the person responsible.

Taylor was booked into Benton County Jail on $500,000 bond. The investigation is currently ongoing.


