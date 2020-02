BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation resulted in a Benton County doctor indicted on multiple charges of TennCare fraud.

According to the TBI, Dr. Agustin Vitualla was overprescribing controlled substances to patients who did not had the proper medical necessity for the drugs.

Vitualla was indicted by a Grand Jury on Tuesday and was arrested in Smyrna on the same day. He was booked into the Benton County Jail on $50,000 bond.