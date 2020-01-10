Belle Meade police looking for car burglars

BELLE MEADE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Belle Meade police are on the lookout for a couple of car burglars responsible for breaking into cars and ripping off residents for thousands of dollars.

It all happened early Tuesday morning. Police released a doorbell video that showed a man dressed in a white hoodie, going from car to car and tugging on locked door handles.

After a few tries, the man got in a small white vehicle and drove away. This neighborhood is on Lasalle Court, just a few blocks from Belle Meade.

LPR cameras surrounding the city will later show the white car coming from this neighborhood and passing into Belle Meade.

Before any reports of thefts were made, Belle Meade police contacted the white car. An officer tried to pull over the driver for speeding, but the car fled and got away.

Later that morning, police began getting reports of car burglaries and items stolen, including credit cards.

Police showed News 2 Kroger store surveillance of a white woman and a black man using the stolen credit card to get thousands of dollars in purchased gift cards.

Police now say the white car is connected to the car burglaries. Authorities say they know who the white car is registered to, but so far no arrests have been made.

Police chief Tim Eades hopes that a News 2 viewer will be able to help identify the man and woman in the surveillance video. Chief Eades calls them both persons of interest.

“They are definitely linked together, tied together, and we have some good leads and the investigation is continuing,” Chief Eades says.

Eades also says the video proves that a locked car door and keeping valuables out of sight is the best defense against car burglars who usually move on from a locked car door.

If you recognize the couple in the story, call Belle Meade police.