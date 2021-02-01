Belle Meade officers arrest man driving his own stolen car

BELLE MEADE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A senior citizen goes to jail after he is pulled over driving his own car which he has previously reported as being stolen.

It’s an unusual case that played out Thursday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., a license plate reader registered a stolen car driving on Belle Meade Blvd.

Within a few moments, Belle Meade Police Sgt. Jon Carter was behind the white Kia, and pulled the car over without incident. The driver, later identified as 75-year-old John Beasley, is cooperative and curious why the police are stopping him.

Though the car registered as stolen, police confirmed Beasley was the registered owner of the car.

“It turns out the vehicle is his. He reported it stolen. It had been repossessed. He did not tell the police that it was not stolen and he got it back, so it could be removed from the system. So, it was still in the system,” said Sgt. Carter.

It was then that police learned the man had two warrants for his arrest in Davidson County, one for misdemeanor trespassing and the other for felony vandalism.

According to the arrest affidavit, around April 2019, Beasley had been evicted from a location on Abbott Martin Road. According to a witness, Beasley returned to the complex under the premise that he needed to pick up a present from his girlfriend who still lives at the location.

According to the witness, “Beasley walked around the victim’s vehicle and when Beasley got back into the vehicle, the witness could smell paint and the witness saw the can sticking out of Beasley’s jacket pocket. When the witness asked Beasley about the can, Beasley reportedly said it was whipped cream.”

The witness told police he did not know that Beasley planned to do this and he contacted the victim the next day. According to police, the victim’s vehicle was spray-painted on three sides with red and green paint. The damage was valued at over $1,000.

The warrant indicates that Beasley and the man have had several incidents in the past. Sgt. Carter said Beasley essentially got himself arrested by reporting his car stolen, then not rectifying that when he got his vehicle back.

“Basically he called the cops on himself. He completely forgot he reported it stolen. Even when I told him it is still showing as stolen, he said, it is not, it is my car. And then it finally clicked that he reported it when it was repo’ed.”

Beasley has bonded out of Metro jail.