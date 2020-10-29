Belle Meade LPR cameras help solve multiple car theft cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An array of crime fighting cameras helped police in Belle Meade and Metro Police’s Auto Theft Unit take an alleged car thief off the streets.

On Tuesday, a Honda and Infiniti were stolen from West Nashville.

On Wednesday, 20-year-old David Morrell drove the Infiniti through Belle Meade, and the car was immediately red-flagged as stolen. In a matter of moments, Sgt. Chuck Williams was behind Morrell.

When Sergeant Williams turned on his blue lights, Morrell took off.

Because of traffic and rainy conditions, Sergeant Williams canceled his pursuit. However, at the same time, Morrell bailed from the vehicle.

Officers secured the area and Morrell was quickly arrested, implicating himself in the crime.

David Morrell (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Chief Tim Eads tells News 2 LPR cameras solve crimes all day long.

“They are always on duty 24/7,” he said.

Police say Morrell and an unidentified man stole the cars from a driveway on 46th Avenue in West Nashville.

The second suspect has yet to be identified. However, police have since recovered the stolen Honda.

Chief Eads says, “This wonderful technology is helping us get property back. It’s helping get wanted people back. He had an active warrant on him. It’s helping get criminals off the street.”

David Morrell is charged with evading arrest and auto theft.

He has a prior criminal history in Nashville over the last year. Since June 2019, he’s been charged with failure to be booked, evading arrest, assault, burglary of a motor vehicle, vandalism, theft and aggravated burglaries.

If you have any information on the other suspect in this case, contact the Belle Meade Police Department at 615-297-0241 or the Metro Nashville Police Department’s Auto Theft Unit at 615-862-7612.