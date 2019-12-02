Belle Meade license plate cameras help capture Alabama fugitive

BELLE MEADE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An Alabama drug offender with multiple warrants in Middle Tennessee was arrested in a stolen truck with meth.

The man made the mistake of driving through Belle Meade, a city surrounded by crimefighting technology that gives cops the upper hand.

It all unfolded this past Friday. That’s when a License Plate Recognition camera near Belle Meade Boulevard spotted a truck that was reported stolen and the license plate stolen too.

Video showed the Chevy Avalanche driving through the intersection. The camera quickly determined the license plate is stolen out of Franklin and the truck stolen from Green Briar.

Soon, Belle Meade officer David Reed was behind the truck initiating the stop.

“Yes it worked perfectly. We were able to intercept the vehicle, get it stopped and get two criminals off the street,” Chief Tim Eades says.

The passenger in the truck was Alex Penney, the 39-year-old was a fugitive from justice wanted out of Alabama on drug charges.

The driver is 28-year-old Arielle Dulin out of Sevierville.

After a check of the truck, officers located a substance that field-tested positive for meth. Police found a key ring with close to 20 keys that raised investigative suspicion.

Though Penney is a fugitive from Alabama, a TBI records check showed he is no stranger to crime in Middle Tennessee, with arrests from Metro to Franklin to Murfreesboro.

“Who knows what they were up to. I don’t know if they were out looking for a crime, but you don’t just go joyriding in a stolen vehicle,” said Chief Eades.

According to Belle Meade police, there are multiple crimefighting cameras at 19 locations surrounding the city.

Chief Eades says technology has made his department more efficient.

“We hope we are preventing crime. If we can stop them, then we have contributed to the overall safety of all citizens, not just the people of Belle Meade.”

Arielle Dulin, the female driver was charged with meth and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Alex Penney, the male passenger, is charged with being a fugitive of justice. A hold has been placed on him and Alabama authorities say he has waived extradition and agencies plan on picking him up and taking him back to Alabama.