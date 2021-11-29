Beer cans found at scene of North Nashville shooting, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have opened a shooting investigation after shots were fired Sunday night in North Nashville.

Officials on-scene told News 2 it happened around 11:15 p.m. at an apartment complex located on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard. Two men were reportedly arguing before one of them was shot twice, once in the leg and another time in the buttocks.

According to police, the man who was shot drove himself to Saint Thomas Midtown and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities said alcohol may have been involved as numerous beer cans were found at the scene.

One of the two men reportedly cooperated with officials and provided information, however, no arrests have been made at this time.