BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Bedford County teacher was taken into custody following an alleged rape of a student.

Teacher Emily Perakes was arrested Thursday and booked in the Bedford County Jail on an aggravated statutory rape charge. Perakes paid bond and was released, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

News 2 reached out to Bedford County Schools for comment.

