Bedford County deputy charged with rape

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A deputy with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested and charged with sexual assault.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 31-year-old Joseph Guthrie assaulted a woman at a party in Bedford County in October 2019.

Agents began their investigation into the assault in February.

Guthrie was indicted on June 22 and charged with one count of rape. He was booked into the Bedford County jail Monday on a $35,000 bond.

No additional information was immediately released.

