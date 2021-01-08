Bathroom mishap led bullet to be fired into Brick Church Pike apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 52-year-old man told detectives he accidentally pulled the trigger of his gun while trying to use the bathroom at his apartment on Brick Church Pike, firing a bullet into his neighbor’s residence, an arrest warrant states.

Metro police said they were contacted around 7:45 p.m. Thursday by the neighbor of Robert Bassham who said he heard a loud bang and saw smoke coming from the bathroom of his apartment near Interstate 24 and Briley Parkway. He told officers he discovered two large bullet holes in the wall.

When police went to speak with Bassham, they said he allowed officers to search his home and claimed “it was an accident.”

An arrest warrant states Bassham explained “he was really needing to go to the bathroom” and had his gun in a holster in his pants. He said he went to sit on the toilet and grabbed the gun out of the holster, but his pants dropped and he had his finger on the trigger, so he accidentally fired a round through the wall, according to the police report.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Bassham was arrested late Thursday night and booked into the Metro jail on a charge of reckless endangerment. His bond was set at $10,000.

A booking photo for Bassham was not immediately released by Metro police.