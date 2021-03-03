Barricaded suspect surrenders to Rutherford County SWAT team

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A barricaded suspect refused to come out of a shed for six hours before finally surrendering to a SWAT team in Rutherford County Wednesday afternoon.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect, identified as 60-year-old Mark Haynes, allegedly shot a relative’s tire Wednesday before barricading himself inside a shed off Bradyville Pike.

Dispatchers received the call about the shooting and when deputies arrived, Haynes refused to come out of his home.

Investigators say Haynes was armed with two semi-automatic handguns and barricaded himself inside a shed for six hours. Sheriff’s deputies, who are crisis negotiators, communicated with Haynes several times.

Haynes finally turned himself in and is being booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. He has been charged with aggravated domestic assault and more charges are expected, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency, Rutherford County Fire Rescue, Rutherford County Emergency Medical Service and the Metro Nashville Police Department all helped during the standoff.