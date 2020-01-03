‘Barefoot beggar’ accused of assaulting passerby with glass bottle near Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Surveillance video helped identify the 27-year-old panhandler accused of beating a stranger in the head with a glass bottle in downtown Nashville late Thursday night.

Metro police responded around 11:30 p.m. to a reported assault on Third Avenue South near Broadway where a man was found “bleeding profusely from the head.” He told officers a barefoot beggar had beaten him in the head with a glass bottle.

When officers arrived, they said they located a man nearby who matched the suspect description provided by the victim. They explained he was “being extremely aggressive,” soliciting money and grabbing pedestrians as they walked by.

According to an arrest warrant, surveillance video showed Phillip Conway, who appeared to be “extremely intoxicated,” strike the victim with the glass bottle.

Conway was arrested and booked into the Metro jail on charges including aggravated assault with serious injury and aggressive panhandling. His bond was set at $11,200.

