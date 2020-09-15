‘Bad tattoo’ of Nashville skyline leads to arrest in Madison carjacking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man who had his rental car stolen during an armed robbery in Madison last month described his attacker as having a “bad tattoo of the Nashville skyline” on his neck, an arrest warrant states.

Brandon Johnson, 23, was booked into the Metro jail Monday morning on a charge of carjacking.

Metro police said the victim met with Johnson, a man he knew only as “D,” in front of a North Dupont Avenue apartment on the night of Aug. 16 to “smoke.”

As the victim pulled in, police said Johnson and another person held the victim at gunpoint, then took his phone and drove off in his rental car.

A warrant states the victim had Johnson’s cell phone number, allowing detectives to identify him as the suspect. When Johnson was located, investigators said he did have a tattoo of the Nashville skyline on his neck.

Johnson was jailed on a $50,000 bond. His booking photo was not immediately released by Metro police.