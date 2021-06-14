Babysitter arrested after toddler ingests cleaning product at Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville man has been charged with child neglect after investigators said he got drunk and high, then allowed his girlfriend’s two-year-old son to ingest Pine-Sol.

An arrest warrant states the toddler’s mother had left the boy in the care of her 21-year-old boyfriend, Christian Winston on April 5.

When she returned home about an hour later, detectives said she heard her son crying in another room. She found his face and clothing were wet, he had vomited and he smelled strongly of Pine-Sol, according to the police report.

The boy’s mother said Winston gave her “several explanations” about what happened, but finally said the child knocked over the cleaning agent and possibly got some in his mouth.

She explained to police that she found the bottle at the back end of the dresser, out of the child’s reach and the dresser and floor were dry and did not smell of Pine-Sol.

Paramedics with the Nashville Fire Department treated the two-year-old boy at his mother’s home and he was not transported to a hospital.

During an interview with Winston at the Metro police department, detectives said he admitted to smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol while the toddler was in his care.

He confessed that he left the bottle of Pine-Sol with the cap “not completely tightened” at the edge of the dresser “on purpose,” knowing it was within reach of his girlfriend’s son, according to the warrant.

Winston was arrested Sunday night and booked into the Metro jail early Monday morning on a charge of felony child neglect. His bond was set at $5,000.

A booking photo for Winston was not immediately released by law enforcement.