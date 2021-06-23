Authorities search for wanted motorcyclist in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Rutherford County are searching for a motorcyclist wanted for reckless driving and evading arrest.

According to a post from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies are searching for a man captured on camera who was driving recklessly on I-24.

Authorities said the suspect sped off from Deputy Michael Parsons. Parsons had radioed to Sgt. Michael Rodgers. “When he took off from me, I had him on radar at 115 mph,” Rodgers said.

The motorcyclist drives a white 2005 or 2006 Honda motorcycle with the first numbers of the license plate as 709. Anyone with information about the driver is asked to call Sgt. Rodgers at 615-904-3097.

Rodgers added that 17 motorcyclists died in the last three years in Rutherford County. Four died in traffic crashes and other motorcyclists were involved in 116 wrecks in 2020 in Rutherford County.

No other information was immediately released.