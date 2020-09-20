One teen found safe, one teen still missing from Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One of two teens missing from Cumberland County has been found safe.

Officials said 16-year-old Kane Meeks was located safe. Authorities are still searching for 17-year-old William Domingo Piaz.

The parents of Paiz came home to find him and his clothes missing from his residence in Fairfield Glade. Paiz is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about Paiz, call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at (931) 484-6176.

