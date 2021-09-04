Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on I-40 in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are investigating a reported officer-involved shooting in Cumberland County.
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says units responded to an officer-involved shooting on Interstate 40 at mile marker 329.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has confirmed to News 2 that agents have been requested to investigate the reported shooting.
No other information was immediately available.
