Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on I-40 in Cumberland County

(Source: Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are investigating a reported officer-involved shooting in Cumberland County.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says units responded to an officer-involved shooting on Interstate 40 at mile marker 329.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has confirmed to News 2 that agents have been requested to investigate the reported shooting.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

