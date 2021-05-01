Authorities investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in South Nashville.

The incident appears to be at the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Concord Road.

Our News 2 crew arrived on scene at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday and found many police and emergency vehicles throughout the area. Our crew also heard gunshots upon arrival.

Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk later confirmed to News 2 that the incident was an officer-involved shooting. Metro police, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the District Attorney’s Office and the Community Oversight Board were all on scene.

MNPD Chief John Drake told our News 2 crew the suspect involved, identified as 23-year-old Jacob Griffin, has died.

Police on scene say they received a call from Griffin’s mother saying her son was perhaps suicidal. Police responded and found Griffin living in a homeless camp in the woods behind the Goodwill at the intersection.

As officers tried to negotiate with Griffin, he shot at them. Despite the shots, officers continued trying to negotiate, only to be met by more gunfire. Officers then returned fire for their own safety, according to police.

Griffin was shot and killed and no officers were injured.

Authorities will assess body camera footage and will release it at a later time.