Authorities: Hospice worker in Rutherford County indicted for stealing from residents and church

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An in-home health care worker was indicted for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from two residents and a church in Rutherford County, according to a release from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said 43-year-old Vicky Lynn Wiseman, of Murfreesboro, stole 457,000 dollars from victims. The release states the first victim lost about $369,000 dollars, the second about $76,000 dollars and theft of more than $10,000 dollars for the church.

The investigation began in December of 2019. Wiseman was arrested on Thursday.

Wiseman was working as a hospice worker and was accused of defrauding an elderly person out of large amounts of money over a year and a half.

Over the course of the investigation, two more victims were located. Wiseman is accused of defrauding these victims out of significant amounts of money over the year.

The FBI joined the investigation and provided assistance in the case.

Wiseman is being held on a $100,000 dollar bond at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

Detectives believe there could be more victims. If you have any other information you can call the Sheriff’s Office at 615-898-7770.