Authorities: 2 arrested for vehicle theft in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Giles County authorities arrested two men for stealing a vehicle on Monday, according to a release from the Giles County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded to the Weakley Creek community for the theft of a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers located the stolen truck next to the creek, behind an old mill. A witness told authorities they saw a heavy set man with sandy hair get out of the truck and get into a white vehicle.

Deputies then located a white Chevy Equinox pulled over on the shoulder of Weakley Creek. Two men, one matching the witness’ description, were taken into custody.

The men were later identified as 21-year-old John Michael Hartman, of Summertown, and 30-year-old Douglas Andrew Norman, of Leoma. After further investigation, the white vehicle being driven by the suspects was found to be stolen out of Mount Pleasant.

Hartman and Norman were towing an off-road vehicle behind their vehicle with a log chain. The utility vehicle was said to be stolen out of Lawrence County. Authorities said several other items suspected to be stolen were recovered. This included a firearm.

Authorities discovered the suspects were involved in the theft of a utility trailer in Lawrence County. The trailer was recovered and was later found to be stolen from Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department.

Norman and Hartman were placed into custody and taken to the Giles County Jail for housing. They are awaiting arraignment for charges of theft of property and conspiracy.