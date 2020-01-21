Austin Peay police officer arrested on drug charges

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An Austin Peay State University police officer has been placed on administrative leave following his arrest in Montgomery County last week.

According to a university spokesperson, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant Jan. 15 on Derrick Oliver. Court records indicate he was charged with simple possession of marijuana and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

A grand jury indictment states Oliver possessed 13 THC vape cartridges containing suspected THC extracts, as well as drug paraphernalia. The charges date back to Sept. 2019.

Immediately following his arrest, Oliver was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, a university spokesperson confirmed.

Oliver’s employment information on the Austin Peay staff directory lists him as an “administrative/crime prevention sergeant.”

He was being held in the Montgomery County jail but was released on a $10,000 bond. Oliver is expected to appear in court for arraignment on the morning of Feb. 10.