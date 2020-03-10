Austin Peay police looking for man who exposed himself to female student

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Austin Peay State University Campus Police are looking for an unknown male who exposed himself to a female student.

Around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, the man knocked on the student’s dorm room door. When she answered, the unknown man told her someone downstairs needed her. When she followed him downstairs, the man reportedly turned around and exposed himself to her. The victim turned and ran back to her dorm and the man left the area, according to campus police.

Police say the suspect is described as a male with freckles between 20 and 25 years of age, approximately 6 feet, 2 inches tall, with a tall, thin build. He was wearing black sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt with short hair.

University police are investigating the incident. If you have any information, contact the department at 931-221-7786.

Police want to remind the campus community about the following safety precautions:

Immediately report suspicious persons loitering around university facilities.

If you become the victim of a crime, do not try to physically detain or apprehend the suspect. Report the incident immediately to APSU Police Department at 911 or (931) 221-7786.

Always walk/jog/bike in groups in well-lit and well traveled areas. If you do not wish to walk alone, you can request an escort from the APSU Police Department.

Scan the area before you exit or approach your vehicle/building and when you proceed between sites.

Have your key/access card ready in hand to quickly access the door of your vehicle/building.

If strangers approach, maintain a distance and be observant. If they are in a vehicle, get the license plate number, if possible.

Lock doors and windows of your room/building. Do not prop open doors or let strangers in.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.