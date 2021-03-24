Attempted murder suspect arrested again by Nashville airport police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 39-year-old man out of jail on bond after a double shooting in Nashville has been arrested again by police at Nashville International Airport.

An arrest warrant states an airport officer was driving on Donelson Pike and observed a car with a tinted front windshield and windows that were tinted darker than allowed by law.

The officer stopped the driver, identified as Anthony Ussery, and determined the vehicle was a rental from Hertz that was four days overdue, according to the police report.

Anthony Ussery (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The warrant alleges K-9 Officer Havoc hit on the vehicle, where a black medical glove was found. It contained two blocks of heroin weighing about 57 grams, which equates to approximately two ounces, the report states.

Officers said they also located a loaded gun underneath the driver’s seat. They determined Ussery is a convicted felon and cannot have a weapon.

Ussery was booked into the Metro jail Tuesday evening on drugs and weapon charges. His bond was set at $95,000.

He was previously arrested in 2019 after a shooting at Meridian Street and East Trinity Lane. Metro police said Ussery, who was 37 at the time, was charged with two counts of attempted murder for shooting two men at the intersection on May 8.