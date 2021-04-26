ATM damaged during theft at Mt. Juliet bank

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mt. Juliet police are investigating after an ATM was reportedly pried open during a theft at a bank early Monday morning.

  • mt juliet atm damage
    (Photo: WKRN)
  • mt juliet atm damage
    (Photo: WKRN)
  • mt juliet atm damage
    (Photo: WKRN)

Officers responded just before 2:30 a.m. to the Wilson Bank and Trust on South Mt. Juliet Road, south of Interstate 40.

The ATM targeted was in the bank drive-thru, according to police.

Wilson County law enforcement was told to be on the lookout for a vehicle stolen from Nashville believed to be connected to the crime.

No additional information was immediately released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss