ATM damaged during theft at Mt. Juliet bank

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mt. Juliet police are investigating after an ATM was reportedly pried open during a theft at a bank early Monday morning.

Officers responded just before 2:30 a.m. to the Wilson Bank and Trust on South Mt. Juliet Road, south of Interstate 40.

The ATM targeted was in the bank drive-thru, according to police.

Wilson County law enforcement was told to be on the lookout for a vehicle stolen from Nashville believed to be connected to the crime.

No additional information was immediately released.