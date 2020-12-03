ATF offers reward after armed robberies in Franklin, Kentucky

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Federal investigators have announced a reward for information about the identity of a man involved in at least two armed robberies in Franklin, Kentucky last month.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced the reward of up to $2,500 Thursday morning in connection with the robberies, both of which occurred at businesses on Nashville Road.

Investigators said the same man, armed with a gun, is believed to have robbed Avery’s Kratom Barrel on Nov. 19 and Lotto Lane on Nov. 25. He appeared to have fled in a dark-colored GM extended-cab, lifted truck.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS or ATFTips@atf.gov.