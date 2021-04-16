ATF, La Vergne police investigating gun store burglary

La VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A cash reward is now on the table after several guns were stolen from a store in La Vergne.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is working this case with La Vergne police.

They said on Monday, Specialty Arms FFL on Old Nashville Highway was burglarized.

Approximately four firearms were reported stolen. The ATF said three people went into the store, stole the guns and left, but investigators are still conducting inventory to determine exactly how many guns were taken.





(Courtesy: ATF)

The ATF is also working with the Franklin Police Department to see if there’s a connection to a gun store burglary in Williamson county.

“ATF works closely with members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms,” ATF Special Agent in Charge Mickey French said. “ATF’s Crime Gun Intelligence will leverage investigative resources combined with community partnerships to recover the stolen firearms.”

The ATF and National Shooting Sports Foundation are pooling their resources to offer a reward of $5,000. Call 888-ATF-TIPS or La Vergne police at (615) 793-7744.

Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.