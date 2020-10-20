‘At the wrong place at the wrong time:’ Family reflects on loved one killed in Donelson shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Recording music: what the family of Jesus Torrero says their loved one was doing before he was shot and killed over the weekend in Donelson.

“I hate that he was at the wrong place and at the wrong time,” cried his sister Genely Morey.

She said he had been working on his music and believes he came to Gennaro Daniele’s home to record and mix some beats when he ended up getting caught up in the crossfire.

“This has been the hardest moments of our lives,” she explained.

Videos on social media posted the day of the shooting give a glimpse into the talent of the 27-year-old. His family saying he can be seen singing with Daniele, who was known as G-Stylez, and was also fatally shot over the weekend outside of Daniele’s residence.

According to witnesses, a gunman fired at Daniele and Torrero from behind the building during an apparent exchange of gunfire. Investigators believe 28-year-old Quencharios Edmonds may have been the shooter. He was later found deceased from multiple gunshot wounds.

As the investigation continues, Torrero’s family says they are heartbroken. Morey fighting back tears as she described her loved one known as “Oso.” She said he was big like a bear, but soft like a teddy bear, especially in his heart.

“Losing his kind heart is what hurts us the most.”

Morey says he was an amazing son, brother and uncle.

“He will be missed and always remembered,” she cried.

A Gofundme me account has been created to help give Torrero a proper funeral.

Police believe the shootings were drug-related. Officers say they found several pounds of marijuana, hundreds of ecstasy pills, and more than $40,000 in cash at Daniele’s home.

Investigators are still looking for a burgundy, newer model Chevrolet sedan with dealer tags.

Anyone who sees the Chevrolet sedan or has information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.