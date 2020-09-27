At least four shot on Murfreesboro Pike Sunday afternoon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are working to determine what led up to a shooting on Sunday afternoon on Murfreesboro Pike at Millwood Drive.

According to Metro Police, the call came in around 2:15 p.m. The extent of injuries is unclear at this time, but investigators tell News 2 that all of the victims involved are likely going to be okay.

Several business owners in the area and residents told News 2 that they heard multiple gunshots and saw a group of people speed away from a convenience store in a dark-colored truck or SUV.

(Source: WKRN)

One witness described seeing a woman on the ground, another man said he heard between four and seven gunshots from his apartment across the street.

George Hanna owns the Cricket Wireless store up the block, he said shootings are “nothing new” around this corridor of Murfreesboro Pike.

“Whatever we’re seeing here is normal for Murfreesboro Road. They selling the drugs here like selling candy. All the people are in and out. All the prostitutes here 24 hours. People sleeping in the street under the shed where the gas station is,” said Hanna.

(Source: WKRN)

Metro Police are still interviewing witnesses and people at the store and collecting evidence from the parking lot where the shooting happened. At least one lane of traffic was blocked while the investigation continued.

If you have any information that may aid them in their investigation, you’re asked to call Metro Police at (615) 862-8600 or call Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.