5 wounded in East Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after four adults and a juvenile were shot in East Nashville early Thursday morning.

Officers responded just before 1 a.m. to the area of South Seventh Street in the Casey Homes area.

Police said a white Cadillac SRX and a black Chevy Colorado drove down South Seventh Street and shot into a crowd of people, striking five people, including one juvenile. All five victims are expected to survive their injuries, investigators revealed.

According to police, both vehicles involved in the shooting were later located near Ponder Drive and Tenth Avenue North and had both been set on fire.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

