Suspect, persons of interest wanted in shooting incident at Opry Mills Mall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are searching for a suspect wanted in a targeted shooting that occurred Wednesday evening at Opry Mills Mall.
According to Metro Police, the incident occurred around 6:10 p.m. and a male shooting victim is in critical condition. The shooting occurred as two groups of people, both with people armed, approached each other.
Metro Police are also searching for two persons of interest that were standing with the shooter.
The incident occurred on the backside of the mall. Details about a possible motive are not clear at this time. Metro Police tell News 2 that the public is not in any danger and that the shooting incident was isolated and targeted.
If you have any information on who the suspect is, you’re asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. All callers to Crime Stoppers may be anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
