Suspect, persons of interest wanted in shooting incident at Opry Mills Mall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are searching for a suspect wanted in a targeted shooting that occurred Wednesday evening at Opry Mills Mall.

Suspect wanted in shooting incident at Opry Mills Mall (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to Metro Police, the incident occurred around 6:10 p.m. and a male shooting victim is in critical condition. The shooting occurred as two groups of people, both with people armed, approached each other.

Metro Police are also searching for two persons of interest that were standing with the shooter.

Metro Police are searching for these two persons of interest connected to a shooting at Opry Mills Mall on Wednesday evening (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The incident occurred on the backside of the mall. Details about a possible motive are not clear at this time. Metro Police tell News 2 that the public is not in any danger and that the shooting incident was isolated and targeted.

Metro police on scene outside Opry Mills (WKRN: Alex Corradetti)

Metro police on scene outside Opry Mills (WKRN: Alex Corradetti)

Metro police on scene outside Opry Mills (WKRN: Alex Corradetti)

Metro police on scene outside Opry Mills (WKRN: Alex Corradetti)

Metro police on scene outside Opry Mills (WKRN: Alex Corradetti)

Metro police on scene outside Opry Mills (WKRN: Alex Corradetti)

Metro police on scene outside Opry Mills (WKRN: Alex Corradetti)

Metro police on scene outside Opry Mills (WKRN: Alex Corradetti)



If you have any information on who the suspect is, you’re asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. All callers to Crime Stoppers may be anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

🚨 Metro police are on the scene of a shooting call at the back side of Opry Mills. Metro officials tell us there are at least two victims. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/kRX5DggeJX — Alex Corradetti (@AlexCorradetti) September 30, 2020

Metro police are on the scene of a shooting call in the back of Opry Mills mall. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/x453Mlgf1O — Alex Corradetti (@AlexCorradetti) October 1, 2020

Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.