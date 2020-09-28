At least 1 killed at Cumberland County home

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A homicide investigation is underway early Monday morning at a home in Cumberland County.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office reported the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and District Attorney’s Office of the 13th Judicial District are conducting the homicide investigation at a residence on Christian Road in Cumberland County.

The department said the victim’s identity and further details will be released as the investigation continues.

