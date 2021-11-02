Ashland City mayor arrested on official misconduct charges

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The mayor of Ashland City was arrested Tuesday morning on multiple offenses, according to jail records.
Mayor Steve Allen, 68, was taken into custody Tuesday morning just before 9 a.m. Allen has been indicted on three counts of felony official misconduct. The details surrounding the charges are unclear.
Mayor Allen posted bond and was released nearly 45 minutes after being booked. He was previously elected to serve a four-year term, ending in December of 2023.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.