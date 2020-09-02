As the crime rate falls across the country, homicides in Nashville are on the rise

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — From social isolation to economic devastation, it’s no secret our nation is reeling.

We’ve seen massive change brought on by COVID-19, including a drop in the overall crime rate; yet, there’s an increase in violent crimes.

This graph from the University of Pennsylvania shows aggravated assaults in Nashville from the start of the stay-at-home order to the end, the protests are thrown in there as well.

Aggravated assaults in Nashville according to City Crime Stats.

Homicides in Nashville according to City Crime Stats.

According to a year-to-date analysis from Metro Police, assaults in Davidson County were up 18 percent over last year.

Homicides are also on the rise— up nearly 38 percent. This time last year there were 45 homicides, in 2020, as of Saturday, there were 62.

The latest, happened Tuesday night on Joseph Avenue off Dickerson Pike. When police arrived, they said they found Michelle Gardner, 35, with a gunshot wound to her head. She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died.

The areas seeing the biggest jump in homicides are Madison, Hermitage, South, and East.

According to The Police Executive Research Forum, Nashville had the largest year-to-year jump in homicides for the March to April lockdown period—a 233 percent increase over the same four week period in 2019.

There is some good news, however, as robberies are down in Nashville.