Arsonist sought in Old Hickory restaurant fire

OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Fire Department is searching for a person caught on surveillance video setting fire to Granddaddy’s Original Hot Chicken Shack on the 3800 block of Old Hickory Blvd. last month.

According to NFD, firefighters were sent to the restaurant around 4 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, on a report of a structure fire. When they arrived, they found a fire burning outside the business, and that sprinklers inside the building had largely extinguished the fire inside the restaurant prior to their arrival.

Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set.

Surveillance video showed a small white SUV, possibly a Ford Escape, arrived at the business around 4:06 a.m. A person got out of the vehicle, pulled two containers and what appeared to be a bag out of the back of the SUV.

The person then retrieved what appeared to be a tire iron from the passenger glove box and used it to break out the glass in the front of the restaurant.

The person was captured on surveillance video pouring accelerant from the two containers in the front of the store, pulled something from a backpack, and set fire to the business.

The ignition of the fire was so large that flames could be seen flashing out of the front of the business and onto the suspect who quickly ran to the SUV and drove away.

Investigators say the rear license plate of the vehicle was covered to hide the license plate number.