COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three Cookeville residents face multiple drug charges and another stint in the Putnam County Jail after they were caught in a saturation patrol held by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s department said its deputies were focusing on known “high drug areas.”

PCSO officials said Keurstyn Garrett, 32, Billy Cooper Jr., 36, and Chantel Keagle, 32, were arrested for drug and paraphernalia possession during two separate stops.

Keurstyn Garrett

Billy Cooper Jr.

Chantel Keagle (Courtesy: Putnam County Sheriff’s Office)

Garrett has been charged with two counts of simple possession/casual exchange and one count of drug paraphernalia, resulting in a $14,000 bond. Garrett has been in the Putnam County Jail 13 separate times, according to the sheriff’s department.

Cooper and Keagle reportedly threw two items out of their vehicle during their stop and attempted to flee on foot, but deputies were able to apprehend them.

Cooper faces both Schedule VI and Schedule III drug charges, as well as tampering with evidence, for a total bond of $113,000. Deputies said he has been in the county jail more than 30 separate times.

Cooper’s passenger, Keagle, also faces a Schedule VI drug charge, another for meth, tampering with evidence and was served an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court on a previous charge. Her total bond was set at $110,000. Keagle also has previous history in the county jail, having been inside eight separate times, according to PCSO.

During both stops, deputies recovered multiple drugs, including 13 ounces of meth, a pound of marijuana, 30 THC vape pens, drug paraphernalia and approximately 40 buprenorphine pills. A separate search warrant also yielded a small amount of meth, marijuana, packaging materials and scales.

“I am very proud of the work our Drug Investigation Unit and our deputies have done resulting in these arrests this morning,” Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris said. “Our work combating illegal narcotics in this community is nonstop, and we’ll continue relentlessly fight narcotics in our county, because drug activity always leads to more violent crimes, and we are constantly striving to keep Putnam County a safe place to live and work.”

He continued, “As a reminder to those people bringing narcotics into our community–we will find you, and you will answer for your crimes.”