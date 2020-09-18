Arrest made after violent purse-snatching in West Nashville Costco parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have made an arrest after a woman was assaulted during a robbery as she loaded items into her car outside of a Costco in West Nashville earlier this year.

Brandon Fuqua, 35, was booked into the Metro jail Thursday night on charges of robbery, identity theft and evading arrest.

The purse-snatching happened around 10:30 a.m. on April 17 at the Costco on Charlotte Pike near Annex Avenue.

An arrest warrant alleges a person approached the woman and ordered her to hand over her purse. The paperwork states the robber then struck the woman in the chest, causing her to fall to the ground and strike her head on the pavement.

A witness told police she saw the attacker get into the passenger seat of a silver Chevrolet Malibu. The witness was able to get a partial license plate from the getaway car and provide it to detectives, according to police.

The warrant states the driver of the getaway car used the victim’s check card at a nearby market about ten minutes later, then at another location on Buena Vista Pike about 20 minutes after that. The suspect vehicle was registered to Fuqua, who was seen on surveillance using the check card at the location on Buena Vista Pike, the paperwork alleges.

Fuqua was held in the Metro jail on a $72,500 bond. His booking photo was not immediately released.

Police have not said if the other suspect involved has been arrested.