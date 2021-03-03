Arrest made after man shot while holding baby inside Brick Church Pike apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspected gunman has been arrested more than one year after a man holding a baby was shot multiple times while inside of a Nashville apartment.

Metro police said Justin Sullivan, 33, shot the 24-year-old man multiple times at the Parkwood Villa complex on Brick Church Pike near Interstate 24 on Sept. 7, 2019.

The victim, who was holding his four-month-old child at the time, suffered wounds to his legs, groin and arm and was transported to a hospital for treatment, according to officers. The child was not injured.

Justin Sullivan (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Detectives determined the shooting happened during an apparent argument inside of the apartment.

Arrest warrants were quickly issued for Sullivan, who lives in Michigan City, Indiana, on charges of attempted criminal homicide and felony child endangerment.

Sullivan was booked into the Metro jail Tuesday afternoon on those charges. His bond was set at $400,000.