Arrest made after man shot multiple times with BB gun in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 26-year-old man has been charged after another man was shot multiple times with a BB gun Monday afternoon in downtown Nashville.

Metro police responded around 12:20 p.m. to a reported shooting in the area of the Nashville Rescue Mission. When officers arrived, they were told the suspect, identified as David Williams, was running up an alley toward Eighth Avenue South and Palmer Place.

As Williams ran toward an officer, police said he dropped a BB gun in the alley.

After an apparent struggle and confrontation with the suspect, Williams was taken into custody. The officer reportedly suffered an arm injury during that scuffle with the suspect.

Police said the shooting victim was located and had been shot in the chest, arm and back with the BB gun.

Williams was booked into the Metro jail on charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest. His bond was set at $21,500.