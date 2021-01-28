Arrest made after Goodlettsville motel guest critically wounded in shooting

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been charged with attempted criminal homicide after a shooting that critically wounded a Goodlettsville motel guest earlier this month.

Goodlettsville police responded around 5 p.m. on Jan. 9 to a shooting at the Days Inn on Conference Drive.

When officers arrived at the motel, they said they located a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, according to investigators.

A warrant states surveillance video from the motel showed Michael Kilmon drive up to the motel and go to the victim’s room. Detectives said they spoke with people inside the motel room, mostly out-of-state workers, who claimed Kilmon showed up to buy narcotics.

After management asked Kilmon to leave, police said the surveillance video showed Kilmon drive up to the guest, then pull out a gun. He fired twice at the victim, striking him once, then drove off, according to detectives.

The police report states Kilmon was later arrested by the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, while driving a vehicle stolen from Hendersonville.

Kilmon, 42, was booked into the Metro jail Wednesday night on a charge of attempted criminal homicide. His bond was set at $1 million.

A booking photo for Kilmon was not immediately released by Metro police.