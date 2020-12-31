Man arrested after Metro police investigate hoax hazardous device

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — Metro Police have made an arrest after investigating an incident involving a possible hoax hazardous device.

Police arrested Raul Ramos early Thursday morning. Investigators said victims reported seeing the 52-year-old outside a Glenpark Drive residence in South Nashville. They described him carrying oxygen tanks and a small blue cooler.

When officers arrived on the scene, Ramos attempted to run. Because of the suspicious items, officers evacuated nearby residences. The Hazardous Devices Unit discovered the items were not explosives but consistent with someone trying to build a live or hoax device

Ramos has been charged with possessing a hoax hazardous device and trespassing. He is being held in leiu of $80,000 bond.