Armed suspects on the run after robbery and shooting at Spring Hill apartment

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two suspects are currently wanted by Spring Hill Police after an armed robbery occurred at an apartment on Commonwealth Drive.

According to Spring Hill Police, one white male and one Black male suspect, armed with handguns, left the victim’s apartment with several TVs and a video game system. One round was fired inside the apartment. There were no injuries.

The suspects were driving a white sedan, possibly a Lexus. Additional details about the two suspects are unavailable at this time.

If you have any information about the crime or the suspects, you can submit an anonymous tip with the Spring Hill Police Department on their website here.