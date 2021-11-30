Armed robbery suspect sought off I-840 in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are searching for an armed robbery suspect near Interstate 840 in Williamson County Tuesday afternoon.
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office reported the suspect is expected to be in the area of I-840 and Pinewood Road.
The suspect was described by the sheriff’s office as a black man who is barefoot and wearing a brown jacket.
Residents are asked not to approach the man, but to call 911 if spotted.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.