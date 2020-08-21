Armed robbery suspect arrested in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was charged after Franklin police said he held up a gas station and ended up hospitalized after trying to evade capture.

The robbery happened at the Berry Farms Twice Daily last Friday.

Franklin police said Floyd Smith indicated he was armed while demanding money from the clerk.

A Williamson County Sheriff’s deputy saw Smith’s vehicle on Interstate 65 near McEwen Drive after the robbery. Franklin police said he left the car in a parking garage and jumped from the second level, hurting himself while trying to get away.

He was in the hospital for several days but has now been charged with aggravated robbery. Police said he’s a convicted felon with a long criminal history.