‘Armed, dangerous’ man sought for attempted murder in Paris added to TBI Most Wanted List

PARIS, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 24-year-old man wanted on an attempted murder charge in Henry County has been named one of Tennessee’s most wanted suspects.

Rodney Wilson was added Thursday morning to the TBI’s Most Wanted List. The Paris Police Department and the TBI are searching for Wilson on charges including attempted second-degree murder, three counts of reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a weapon.

No other details have been released about the charges against Wilson.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, the TBI said.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to Wilson’s arrest. Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

