Armed attorney forces intruder out of hiding at downtown Nashville law office

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A prominent Nashville attorney confronted an intruder at gunpoint after a break-in at his law office early Friday morning, according to Metro police.

Officers responded to Hal Hardin’s office on Union Street between Second and Third Avenue North, where they said Hardin reported finding a burglar hiding in his bathroom.

Hardin, whose residence is connected to his law office, told officers he heard his alarm go off, so he went to investigate and found the intruder, identified as Joshua Miller, hiding in the bathroom, a police report states.

Miller left the office and Hardin called police, according to the report. When police responded, they said they found Miller in a nearby staircase.

Detectives questioned Miller and said he claimed he got the key to the office from someone who works in a law office on the same floor as Hardin.

Miller was arrested and booked into the Metro jail early Friday morning on a charge of aggravated burglary. His bond was set at $20,000.