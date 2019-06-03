‘Armed and dangerous’ McMinnville shooting suspect in custody

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The weeklong search is over for a 32-year-old man suspected in a shooting last week at a home in McMinnville.

McMinnville police said Lorenzo Brown was arrested over the weekend in Bedford County without incident.

No additional details were released about the incident.

Police responded around 10:15 p.m. May 27 to a residence on Lyndon Street where they located a 21-year-old shooting victim suffering from critical injuries.

The victim was airlifted to an undisclosed hospital for treatment, police said.

Investigators quickly identified Brown as the suspected gunman and said he was believed to be “armed and dangerous.”

Brown will be booked into the Warren County jail on a charge of attempted homicide, detectives said.