Antioch woman fighting for life, police look for shooter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Police detectives are investigating a shooting that left a woman fighting for her life in the hospital.

Metro police say Cassandra Mayes, 41, was found shot in the heat inside her SUV this morning around 8:15.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of the Chimney Top Apartments in Antioch.

According to investigators, she was visiting a friend at the complex and had just left when that friend witnessed a single gunshot.

She was rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Detectives are pursuing active leads in the case.

Anyone with information can remain anonymous and call Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.