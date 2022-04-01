ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teenager was arrested and charged after a narcotics search warrant was executed in Antioch Thursday morning.

Police arrested Herman Lemelle, 18, after they searched his Summerwind apartment located in the 300 block of Bell Road.

Detectives said they found a handgun under a pillow on Lemelle’s bed, as well as a half-pound of marijuana, scales, baggies, and over $1,000 in U.S. cash.

During an interview, officials said Lemelle admitted that he sells marijuana.

Metro Police told News 2 Lemelle is a relative of 16-year-old Suhaela Lemelle, who was charged the same day for criminal homicide after a man was found shot and killed in the Bell Road apartment complex parking lot.

Detectives said Lemelle told them he was asleep from the time he got food to when detectives arrived.