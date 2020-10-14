Antioch man pleads guilty to first-degree murder in 2019 fatal stabbing of mother, teen son

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Wednesday, Jermaine Agee of Antioch pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in Davidson County Criminal Court.

According to Judge Angie Dalton, Agee pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder. He received life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Agee is accused of killing Mayra Garcia and her 13-year-old son Jayden Taylor in October of 2019. Metro police said Agee entered his estranged girlfriend’s home on Sonoma Trace in Antioch through a back door and began attacking the family.

Garcia and her son were stabbed to death and her 16-year-old daughter was also injured. According to police, once inside the home, Agee took a butcher knife from the kitchen and went room-to-room attacking the family.